New Big Money Means Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -0.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.54 and a high of $135.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $125.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $132.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.57% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -8.06% lower than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.35, the stock is -0.96% and 0.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 0.05% off its SMA200. CHKP registered 1.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.08.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.48%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 6026 employees, a market worth around $14.99B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.24. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.56% and -7.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.80M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 5.13%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -2.03% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -3.97% lower over the same period.