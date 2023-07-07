New Big Money Means NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

NNN REIT Inc. (NYSE: NNN) is -5.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.05 and a high of $48.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNN stock was last observed hovering at around $43.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.74% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.15, the stock is 1.26% and 0.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.65% off its SMA200. NNN registered -2.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.64%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $786.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.58 and Fwd P/E is 22.09. Distance from 52-week low is 13.40% and -10.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NNN REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.85M, and float is at 177.19M with Short Float at 1.87%.

NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HABICHT KEVIN B, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $48.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

NNN REIT Inc. (NNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -1.92% down over the past 12 months and EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) that is 11.71% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -20.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.