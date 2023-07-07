New Big Money Means Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 15.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $30.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.91% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.56% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.89, the stock is 8.65% and 16.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 13.83% off its SMA200. PARR registered 76.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.06.

The stock witnessed a 22.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.59%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has around 1397 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $7.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.62. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.99% and -11.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.30%).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 535.90% this year

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.11M, and float is at 58.92M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cooper L Melvin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cooper L Melvin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $29.85 per share for a total of $59700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38990.0 shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Guerra Ivan Daniel (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $28.28 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18925.0 shares of the PARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Monteleone William (President) disposed off 13,589 shares at an average price of $28.41 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 304,862 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 25.56% up over the past 12 months.