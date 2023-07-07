New Big Money Means PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) is -18.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.39 and a high of $26.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PWSC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.31% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 14.64% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.78, the stock is -1.49% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -6.23% off its SMA200. PWSC registered 47.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.14.

The stock witnessed a -0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.30%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) has around 3232 employees, a market worth around $3.80B and $640.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.89. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.57% and -27.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.51M, and float is at 155.43M with Short Float at 1.36%.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GULATI HARDEEP, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that GULATI HARDEEP sold 19,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $19.01 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200.62 million shares.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Shander Eric Ryan (President, CFO) sold a total of 4,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $19.01 per share for $86153.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.62 million shares of the PWSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, DANIEL MARCY (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 2,788 shares at an average price of $19.01 for $53000.0. The insider now directly holds 200,623,713 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC).

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 27.84% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 48.53% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -3.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.