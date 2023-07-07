New Big Money Means ResMed Inc. (RMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is 3.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $202.04 and a high of $247.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMD stock was last observed hovering at around $216.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $254.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.86% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.73% higher than the price target low of $223.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.00, the stock is -0.55% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -2.14% off its SMA200. RMD registered -0.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.38%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) has around 8160 employees, a market worth around $31.36B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.69 and Fwd P/E is 29.09. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.41% and -13.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ResMed Inc. (RMD) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ResMed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.91M, and float is at 144.57M with Short Float at 0.71%.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at ResMed Inc. (RMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rider Michael J, the company’s Global General Counsel. SEC filings show that Rider Michael J sold 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $217.21 per share for a total of $5430.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5211.0 shares.

ResMed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Farrell Michael J. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $217.39 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the RMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Douglas Robert Andrew (President and COO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $216.27 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 253,526 shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD).

ResMed Inc. (RMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) that is trading -29.95% down over the past 12 months and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) that is 6.81% higher over the same period.