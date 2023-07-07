New Big Money Means Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -67.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.45% off the consensus price target high of $0.83 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.45% higher than the price target low of $0.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 10.95% and 30.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -65.03% off its SMA200. SEV registered -89.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.71%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 17.92% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $27.01M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.25% and -92.03% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.65M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 19.61%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 18.65% up over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is -11.30% lower over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -58.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.