New Big Money Means The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) is -39.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $1.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BODY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -29.12% and -29.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -23.61% at the moment leaves the stock -52.52% off its SMA200. BODY registered -75.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.97.

The stock witnessed a -32.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.62%, and is -20.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.31% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has around 737 employees, a market worth around $100.68M and $638.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.99% and -80.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.20%).

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.90% this year

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 309.14M, and float is at 145.32M with Short Float at 6.41%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Congdon Jonathan, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Congdon Jonathan sold 134,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $0.44 per share for a total of $59887.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.69 million shares.

The Beachbody Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Congdon Jonathan (10% Owner) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $0.55 per share for $495.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.83 million shares of the BODY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Daikeler Carl () acquired 114,811 shares at an average price of $0.70 for $80483.0. The insider now directly holds 3,199,946 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY).