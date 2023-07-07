New Big Money Means Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) is 15.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.12% off the consensus price target high of $3.40 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is 5.18% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -18.72% off its SMA200. VLD registered 45.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.94.

The stock witnessed a 10.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.90%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has around 294 employees, a market worth around $386.90M and $95.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.56. Profit margin for the company is 41.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.86% and -65.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.00%).

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.70% this year

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.61M, and float is at 158.43M with Short Float at 6.80%.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Velo3D Inc. (VLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Idelchik Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Idelchik Michael sold 54,385 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $1.93 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36165.0 shares.

Velo3D Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Pawlikowski Ellen M (Director) sold a total of 24,363 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $1.93 per share for $47074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54673.0 shares of the VLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Walters Matthew Joseph (Director) disposed off 21,754 shares at an average price of $1.93 for $42031.0. The insider now directly holds 793,615 shares of Velo3D Inc. (VLD).