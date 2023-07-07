New Big Money Means Waters Corporation (WAT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is -22.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $248.18 and a high of $369.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAT stock was last observed hovering at around $266.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.57% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.34% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 1.86% higher than the price target low of $270.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $264.99, the stock is 1.62% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -12.86% off its SMA200. WAT registered -21.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.77.

The stock witnessed a 2.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.47%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Waters Corporation (WAT) has around 8200 employees, a market worth around $15.37B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.05 and Fwd P/E is 18.99. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.77% and -28.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Waters Corporation (WAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waters Corporation (WAT) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waters Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year

Waters Corporation (WAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.02M, and float is at 58.60M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Waters Corporation (WAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VERGNANO MARK P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VERGNANO MARK P bought 3,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $313.32 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3557.0 shares.

Waters Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that CONARD EDWARD (Director) sold a total of 1,059 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $334.70 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74224.0 shares of the WAT stock.

Waters Corporation (WAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -5.09% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -8.26% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 121.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.