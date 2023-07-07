Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Volatility At 40.20%, Should You Add A Position?

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is -38.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYMX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -40.93% and -48.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -19.68% at the moment leaves the stock -48.18% off its SMA200. NYMX registered -50.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.68k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -49.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.18%, and is -28.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 40.20% over the week and 16.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.48% and -73.07% from its 52-week high.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.90% this year

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.52M, and float is at 49.75M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.58% up over the past 12 months and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is 4.41% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -9.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.