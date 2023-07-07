OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) is -7.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.82 and a high of $21.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OUT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.71% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 18.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.40, the stock is 1.04% and 2.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -7.87% off its SMA200. OUT registered -9.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

The stock witnessed a 5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.27%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) has around 2375 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.02 and Fwd P/E is 16.67. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.43% and -28.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.50M, and float is at 162.87M with Short Float at 3.69%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 53 times.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -13.55% down over the past 12 months and Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is -41.72% lower over the same period.