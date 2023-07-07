PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) is -27.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 93.29% and 41.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -17.24% off its SMA200. PLM registered -26.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.02%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.81.

The stock witnessed a 40.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.39%, and is 140.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 156.99% and -43.73% from its 52-week high.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.70% this year

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.71M, and float is at 29.05M with Short Float at 1.84%.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 18.80% up over the past 12 months and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is 10.95% higher over the same period.