Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) is -70.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.29% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -7.22% and -7.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -6.61% at the moment leaves the stock -67.79% off its SMA200. PTRA registered -76.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.52%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $248.51M and $330.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.94% and -85.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.70% this year

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.41M, and float is at 221.11M with Short Float at 7.48%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soell Julian R, the company’s President, Proterra Transit. SEC filings show that Soell Julian R sold 21,410 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $24478.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Proterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Bailey Christopher L (President, Powered & Energy) sold a total of 3,742 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $1.14 per share for $4278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the PTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Bailey Christopher L (President, Powered & Energy) disposed off 9,535 shares at an average price of $1.51 for $14445.0. The insider now directly holds 317,476 shares of Proterra Inc. (PTRA).