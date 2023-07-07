Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) is -39.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $5.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RENT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 47.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is -15.62% and -19.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -7.04% at the moment leaves the stock -30.01% off its SMA200. RENT registered -45.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.87.

The stock witnessed a -11.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.31%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has around 880 employees, a market worth around $121.42M and $303.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.18% and -67.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.60%).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.87M, and float is at 58.22M with Short Float at 11.26%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hyman Jennifer, the company’s CEO & Chair. SEC filings show that Hyman Jennifer sold 57,001 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $2.33 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Salinas Anushka (President & COO) sold a total of 38,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $2.33 per share for $90342.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the RENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Donato Brian (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 20,154 shares at an average price of $2.33 for $46914.0. The insider now directly holds 751,481 shares of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 13.09% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 26.45% higher over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is 0.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.