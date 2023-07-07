RH (RH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

RH (NYSE: RH) is 21.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $227.00 and a high of $351.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $332.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.88% off its average median price target of $258.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.83% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -84.44% lower than the price target low of $176.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $324.61, the stock is 11.12% and 20.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 20.09% off its SMA200. RH registered 33.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.84.

The stock witnessed a 26.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.30%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 5460 employees, a market worth around $6.89B and $3.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.51 and Fwd P/E is 22.70. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.00% and -7.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

RH (RH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RH (RH) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RH is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year

RH (RH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.05M, and float is at 20.47M with Short Float at 12.20%.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at RH (RH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEMILIO MARK S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEMILIO MARK S sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $305.24 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14480.0 shares.

RH disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Lee Edward T () sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $300.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2624.0 shares of the RH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Belling Keith (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $279.99 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 5,500 shares of RH (RH).

RH (RH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading 6.45% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 26.45% higher over the same period. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 23.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.