SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is -0.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.18 and a high of $20.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $6.62 for the next 12 months. It is also -127.64% off the consensus price target high of $6.62 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -127.64% lower than the price target low of $6.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is 4.74% and 8.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 3.11% off its SMA200. SD registered 12.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.70.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.77%, and is 8.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $505.75M and $239.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.42. Profit margin for the company is 96.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.80% and -25.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.10%).

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.10% this year

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.86M, and float is at 36.41M with Short Float at 4.33%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) that is 76.79% higher over the past 12 months.