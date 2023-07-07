Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Volatility At 3.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.06% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 38.05% higher than the price target low of $4.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is -3.55% and -13.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -9.07% off its SMA200. SVM registered 16.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.53.

The stock witnessed a -10.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.29%, and is 0.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has around 1010 employees, a market worth around $489.75M and $208.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.35 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.70% and -33.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.77M, and float is at 169.35M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is trading -19.83% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -8.61% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -24.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.