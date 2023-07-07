Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Volatility At 3.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is 6.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $12.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.53% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.55, the stock is 1.59% and 1.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. SCS registered -29.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.81.

The stock witnessed a 12.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.67%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has around 11900 employees, a market worth around $836.01M and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -39.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steelcase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 779.50% this year

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.80M, and float is at 106.18M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Steelcase Inc. (SCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEGE PETER M II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEGE PETER M II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $8.45 per share for a total of $48103.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Steelcase Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that WEGE PETER M II (Director) sold a total of 23,248 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $8.54 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, WEGE PETER M II (Director) disposed off 17,273 shares at an average price of $8.44 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 228,583 shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -21.03% down over the past 12 months and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is 7.32% higher over the same period. MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) is -44.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.