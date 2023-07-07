Unum Group (UNM) Volatility At 1.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is 17.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $48.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $47.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.15% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.98% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.29, the stock is 4.50% and 7.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 14.51% off its SMA200. UNM registered 51.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.54%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10665 employees, a market worth around $9.40B and $12.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.85 and Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.83% and -0.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.11M, and float is at 195.46M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arnold Timothy Gerald, the company’s EVP, VB & President, Colonial. SEC filings show that Arnold Timothy Gerald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92053.0 shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Arnold Timothy Gerald (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $44.49 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Bhasin Puneet (EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off.) disposed off 14,609 shares at an average price of $46.47 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 62,506 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -0.48% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -7.00% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -9.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.