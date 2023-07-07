Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Volatility At 4.13%, Should You Add A Position?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) is -11.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $18.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRBY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.42% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is 2.15% and 3.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -11.34% off its SMA200. WRBY registered 4.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.27.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.96%, and is 4.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has around 1860 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $616.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.39. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.79% and -37.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.16M, and float is at 69.29M with Short Float at 14.68%.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durable Capital Partners LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Durable Capital Partners LP sold 24,151 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $11.91 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.09 million shares.

Warby Parker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 218,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $11.91 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.12 million shares of the WRBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,522 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $30012.0. The insider now directly holds 10,335,337 shares of Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY).