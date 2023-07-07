Which institution holds the most shares in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is -47.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.83 and a high of $85.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOH stock was last observed hovering at around $42.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -31.03% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.62, the stock is -8.12% and -4.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -3.58% at the moment leaves the stock -37.13% off its SMA200. BOH registered -46.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.74%.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.63%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has around 2076 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $655.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.75% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.28M, and float is at 39.24M with Short Float at 19.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WO ROBERT W JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WO ROBERT W JR bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $39.85 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42539.0 shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Lucien Kent Thomas (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $32.29 per share for $32290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5500.0 shares of the BOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Nichols Victor K (Director) acquired 2,150 shares at an average price of $46.70 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 15,137 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) that is trading -30.54% down over the past 12 months and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) that is -18.89% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -8.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.