Which institution holds the most shares in Bank OZK (OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.72 and a high of $49.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $40.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $39.62, the stock is 0.05% and 8.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. OZK registered 3.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.81%.

The stock witnessed a 7.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.34%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2646 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.97% and -19.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.71M, and float is at 120.87M with Short Float at 12.97%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.