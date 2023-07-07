Which institution holds the most shares in ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) is -23.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.96 and a high of $11.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.63% off the consensus price target high of $7.32 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.58% higher than the price target low of $5.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.59, the stock is -1.16% and -5.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -23.30% off its SMA200. ICL registered -34.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.61.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.17%, and is -0.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $7.21B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.99 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Distance from 52-week low is 12.70% and -49.32% from its 52-week high.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.90% this year

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 721.72M with Short Float at 0.37%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 13.54% up over the past 12 months. The Mosaic Company (MOS) is -21.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.