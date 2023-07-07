Which institution holds the most shares in Kodiak Gas Services LLC (KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (NYSE: KGS) is 2.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.05 and a high of $16.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KGS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $16.04, the stock is 1.62% and 1.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 1.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.56.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.58% and -1.23% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 75.00M, and Short Float at -.

Kodiak Gas Services LLC (KGS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McKee Robert Michael, the company’s . SEC filings show that McKee Robert Michael bought 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97500.0 shares.

Kodiak Gas Services LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that Bonno Terry (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18375.0 shares of the KGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 03, Griggs John () acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $72000.0. The insider now directly holds 33,250 shares of Kodiak Gas Services LLC (KGS).