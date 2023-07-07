Which institution holds the most shares in MannKind Corporation (MNKD)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) is -25.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNKD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -3.84% and -6.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. MNKD registered -3.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$34.12.

The stock witnessed a -9.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.97%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $128.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.49. Profit margin for the company is -55.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.71% and -31.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.40%).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 263.97M, and float is at 246.92M with Short Float at 15.51%.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at MannKind Corporation (MNKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Castagna Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $4.07 per share for a total of $40701.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.

MannKind Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Castagna Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $4.53 per share for $45302.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.52 million shares of the MNKD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Castagna Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 2,526,735 shares of MannKind Corporation (MNKD).

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.58% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -31.00% lower over the same period. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is 42.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.