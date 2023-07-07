Which institution holds the most shares in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is -13.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.36 and a high of $193.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTB stock was last observed hovering at around $125.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $145.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.05% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 0.55% higher than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.31, the stock is 1.23% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -13.89% off its SMA200. MTB registered -21.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.56%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.94%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has around 22210 employees, a market worth around $20.35B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.84. Distance from 52-week low is 14.58% and -35.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M&T Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.73M, and float is at 164.21M with Short Float at 3.44%.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Insider Activity

A total of 143 insider transactions have happened at M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bible Daryl N., the company’s Sr. EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Bible Daryl N. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $120.61 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

M&T Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Seseri Rudina (Director) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $118.40 per share for $82880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1736.0 shares of the MTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Ledgett Richard H. Jr. (Director) acquired 390 shares at an average price of $156.40 for $61000.0. The insider now directly holds 390 shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 27.16% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -9.48% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 6.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.