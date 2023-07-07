Which institution holds the most shares in Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) is -18.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.67 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORGN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 46.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is -15.62% and -13.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -9.86% at the moment leaves the stock -22.91% off its SMA200. ORGN registered -27.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.74.

The stock witnessed a -19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.95%, and is -9.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $515.44M and $1.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.57. Distance from 52-week low is 2.18% and -49.46% from its 52-week high.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.60% this year

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.65M, and float is at 104.96M with Short Float at 8.17%.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bissell John, the company’s Co-CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Bissell John sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $4.29 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.22 million shares.

Origin Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna (Director) sold a total of 4,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $4.34 per share for $20107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89198.0 shares of the ORGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Riley Richard J. (Co-CEO and Director) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $4.69 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 337,500 shares of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN).