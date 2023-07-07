Which institution holds the most shares in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is 14.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.87 and a high of $33.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.55% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.10, the stock is 7.15% and 14.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 16.02% off its SMA200. PDCO registered 6.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.87%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $6.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.11 and Fwd P/E is 12.03. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.48% and -4.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.24M, and float is at 86.49M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zurbay Donald, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Zurbay Donald sold 1,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $32.34 per share for a total of $53878.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Patterson Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that KORSH LES B (CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $32.34 per share for $29365.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74265.0 shares of the PDCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, KORSH LES B (CLO & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $31.75 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 67,949 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 36.59% up over the past 12 months and Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) that is -45.24% lower over the same period. Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is 80.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.