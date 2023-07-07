Which institution holds the most shares in Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN)

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -15.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $17.18, the stock is 4.31% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -0.74% off its SMA200. QFIN registered -1.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.80%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.40%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has around 2199 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.34 and Fwd P/E is 3.46. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.41% and -32.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.43M, and float is at 159.85M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -76.79% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -30.46% lower over the same period.