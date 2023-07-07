Which institution holds the most shares in Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is 75.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.02% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -67.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.06, the stock is 33.24% and 52.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.22 million and changing 15.49% at the moment leaves the stock 33.16% off its SMA200. SG registered 19.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.61.

The stock witnessed a 45.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.90%, and is 21.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 5952 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $492.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.89% and -30.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.30M, and float is at 95.11M with Short Float at 10.68%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ru Nathaniel, the company’s Chief Brand Officer. SEC filings show that Ru Nathaniel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $9.43 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Gemperle Adrienne (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 6,112 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $9.60 per share for $58675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, McPhail James (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 6,326 shares at an average price of $9.46 for $59844.0. The insider now directly holds 142,107 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 53.62% up over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is 6.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.