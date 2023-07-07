Which Institutions Own Shares In Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)?

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) is -11.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.81 and a high of $36.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AY stock was last observed hovering at around $23.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.74% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 15.19% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.90, the stock is -3.92% and -8.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -14.32% off its SMA200. AY registered -30.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.68%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) has around 874 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $1.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.71. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.40% and -37.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.14M, and float is at 63.64M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) that is trading 37.31% up over the past 12 months and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) that is 256.05% higher over the same period. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is 41.91% up on the 1-year trading charts.