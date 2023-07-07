Which Institutions Own Shares In Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.07 and a high of $79.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $65.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.55% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -0.05% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.03, the stock is -0.85% and 3.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -0.74% off its SMA200. CDAY registered 27.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.26.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.32%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has around 8526 employees, a market worth around $9.91B and $1.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.19. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.15% and -18.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.25M, and float is at 152.11M with Short Float at 6.98%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Korngiebel Joseph B, the company’s EVP, CPTO. SEC filings show that Korngiebel Joseph B sold 5,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $65.77 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that Armstrong Christopher R (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,917 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $65.77 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 03, McDonald William Everett (EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 4,917 shares at an average price of $65.77 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 48,884 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY).