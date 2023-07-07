Which Institutions Own Shares In FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)?

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) is -40.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $12.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -87.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 20.31% and 54.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -5.87% off its SMA200. NOTE registered -62.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 60.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.73%, and is 7.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 10.41% over the month.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has around 720 employees, a market worth around $508.09M and $119.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 186.26% and -69.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.30%).

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.08M, and float is at 98.96M with Short Float at 3.57%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yiu Conrad, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yiu Conrad bought 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that McChrystal Stanley A (Director) bought a total of 23,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $2.19 per share for $50370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NOTE stock.