Which Institutions Own Shares In Gray Television Inc. (GTN)?

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is -30.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -55.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is 2.24% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -27.51% off its SMA200. GTN registered -54.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.07%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has around 8942 employees, a market worth around $730.39M and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.34 and Fwd P/E is 1.70. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.69% and -62.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gray Television Inc. (GTN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gray Television Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 983.30% this year

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.00M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 6.40%.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOWELL HILTON H JR, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that HOWELL HILTON H JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $9400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.32 million shares.

Gray Television Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Howell Robin Robinson (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $9.40 per share for $9400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.32 million shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Howell Robin Robinson (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.61 for $9610.0. The insider now directly holds 2,319,695 shares of Gray Television Inc. (GTN).

Gray Television Inc. (GTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -2.47% down over the past 12 months and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is 1.79% higher over the same period. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -30.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.