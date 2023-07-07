Which Institutions Own Shares In Histogen Inc. (HSTO)?

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) is -7.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is -5.42% and -7.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -26.74% off its SMA200. HSTO registered -67.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.14.

The stock witnessed a -9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.19%, and is 6.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $3.24M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.24% and -83.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Histogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.27M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Histogen Inc. (HSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.