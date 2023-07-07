Which Institutions Own Shares In Semtech Corporation (SMTC)?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is -12.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $65.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.39% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 10.11% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.17, the stock is 6.03% and 16.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -7.65% off its SMA200. SMTC registered -51.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.99%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $790.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.65. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.25% and -61.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semtech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.92M, and float is at 63.14M with Short Float at 14.01%.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Semtech Corporation (SMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 34 times.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 30.14% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 17.25% higher over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 95.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.