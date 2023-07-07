Which Institutions Own Shares In Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)?

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is 47.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPHR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -22.32% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.58, the stock is 12.22% and 15.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 7.83% at the moment leaves the stock 27.03% off its SMA200. SPHR registered 21.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$747.45.

The stock witnessed a 25.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.98%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.24. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.92% and -5.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.30% this year

Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.73M, and float is at 24.43M with Short Float at 16.40%.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sphere Entertainment Co., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sphere Entertainment Co. sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $29.76 per share for a total of $204.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.14 million shares.