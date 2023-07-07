Which Institutions Own Shares In The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA)?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) is -22.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.58 and a high of $21.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAPA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.90, the stock is -4.14% and -7.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -14.21% off its SMA200. NAPA registered -39.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.17%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $380.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.11 and Fwd P/E is 18.35. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.54% and -39.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.26M, and float is at 42.81M with Short Float at 3.23%.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mallard Holdco, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $15.35 per share for a total of $92.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62.15 million shares.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Sullivan Sean B.A. () sold a total of 26,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $15.46 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NAPA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Przybylinski Pete () disposed off 26,059 shares at an average price of $15.46 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 388,533 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA).

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading 8.42% up over the past 12 months.