Which Institutions Own Shares In Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.87 and a high of $47.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTYX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.82% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 17.56% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.10, the stock is 9.93% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. VTYX registered 174.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.72%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.07.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.10%, and is 14.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.73% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 188.27% and -21.48% from its 52-week high.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.64M, and float is at 54.22M with Short Float at 16.51%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mohan Raju, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mohan Raju sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $38.37 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that NSV Partners III LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 134,080 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $39.00 per share for $5.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.65 million shares of the VTYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 03, Subramaniam Somu (Director) disposed off 134,080 shares at an average price of $39.00 for $5.23 million. The insider now directly holds 9,652,965 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX).

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.28% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 41.58% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -10.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.