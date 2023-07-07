Which Institutions Own Shares In Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) is -46.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $2.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.48% off the consensus price target high of $2.41 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.82, the stock is -2.70% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock -45.22% off its SMA200. EVTL registered -38.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.99%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.08.

The stock witnessed a -8.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.67%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.08% and -84.28% from its 52-week high.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.20% this year

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.21M, and float is at 45.40M with Short Float at 1.29%.