Who are the Institutional Holders in Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)?

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) is -5.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $13.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRBU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.95% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 68.74% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.94, the stock is 36.52% and 35.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83.29 million and changing 45.59% at the moment leaves the stock -12.06% off its SMA200. CRBU registered 4.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 24.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.01%, and is 47.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $360.91M and $14.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -54.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.40%).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.20% this year

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.19M, and float is at 54.41M with Short Float at 13.93%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Rizvi Syed Ali-aamir sold 5,627 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $6.31 per share for a total of $35506.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59373.0 shares.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that Fischesser Ryan (VP of Finance and Controller) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $10.80 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CRBU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Kanner Steven (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 43,248 shares at an average price of $11.22 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 302,059 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU).

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is trading -16.48% down over the past 12 months and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) that is -23.48% lower over the same period. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is -38.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.