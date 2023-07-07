Who are the Institutional Holders in Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)?

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) is -83.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $5.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLTH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.33% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -23.96% and -44.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -7.70% at the moment leaves the stock -83.39% off its SMA200. HLTH registered -89.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.28.

The stock witnessed a -33.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.27%, and is -13.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.29% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has around 1515 employees, a market worth around $55.56M and $328.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -88.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.53% and -93.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cue Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -322.40% this year

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.08M, and float is at 126.63M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sever Clint, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Sever Clint sold 29,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $3.02 per share for a total of $88334.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.94 million shares.

Cue Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Sever Clint (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 24,147 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $2.98 per share for $71958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.94 million shares of the HLTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Sever Clint (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 26,664 shares at an average price of $3.14 for $83725.0. The insider now directly holds 3,939,647 shares of Cue Health Inc. (HLTH).

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -38.50% lower over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -1.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.