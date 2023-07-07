Who are the Institutional Holders in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) is 77.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.38 and a high of $53.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOCN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.32% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.43% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -50.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.09, the stock is 7.50% and 20.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 13.38% at the moment leaves the stock 34.34% off its SMA200. DOCN registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.88.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.57%, and is 13.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has around 1204 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $614.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.98. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.90% and -16.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.56M, and float is at 68.46M with Short Float at 20.47%.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guy Jeffrey Scott, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,986 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $44.30 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Norman Harold Matthew (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the DOCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Norman Harold Matthew (Chief People Officer) disposed off 3,145 shares at an average price of $40.54 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 139,890 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN).