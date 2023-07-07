Who are the Institutional Holders in Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -20.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.34% off the consensus price target high of $23.50 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 15.8% higher than the price target low of $16.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.02, the stock is -2.60% and -2.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -11.56% off its SMA200. ERF registered 12.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.90.

The stock witnessed a -2.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.40%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.26 and Fwd P/E is 3.62. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.45% and -27.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.81M, and float is at 213.10M with Short Float at 2.22%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -35.58% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -30.22% lower over the same period.