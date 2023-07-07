Who are the Institutional Holders in MSCI Inc. (MSCI)?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $385.00 and a high of $572.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSCI stock was last observed hovering at around $473.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.86%.

Currently trading at $469.46, the stock is -0.75% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -4.25% off its SMA200. MSCI registered 11.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.56.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.70%, and is 1.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has around 4846 employees, a market worth around $37.69B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.04 and Fwd P/E is 31.95. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.94% and -18.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.04M, and float is at 77.50M with Short Float at 0.72%.

MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at MSCI Inc. (MSCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crum Scott A, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Crum Scott A sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $479.61 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20074.0 shares.

MSCI Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Mak Jennifer H (Global Controller) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $559.89 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6843.0 shares of the MSCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Gutowski Robert J. (General Counsel) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $511.71 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 15,343 shares of MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 27.16% up over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -11.72% lower over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is 9.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.