Who are the Institutional Holders in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is -9.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $265.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.11% off its average median price target of $375.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.68% off the consensus price target high of $445.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -145.39% lower than the price target low of $103.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $255.08, the stock is -4.78% and -9.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -3.81% at the moment leaves the stock -10.32% off its SMA200. SEDG registered -5.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.87%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 4926 employees, a market worth around $14.60B and $3.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.83 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.15% and -32.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.22M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 5.82%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir, the company’s VP, Core Technologies. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $302.17 per share for a total of $90650.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Faier Ronen (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 57 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $293.16 per share for $16710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72539.0 shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Adest Meir (VP, Core Technologies) disposed off 57 shares at an average price of $293.16 for $16710.0. The insider now directly holds 126,677 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 30.14% up over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -12.25% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is 23.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.