Who are the Institutional Holders in Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is 38.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.68 and a high of $34.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.34% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -65.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.07, the stock is 1.84% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 23.77% off its SMA200. URBN registered 65.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.74%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 12220 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.10 and Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.03% and -4.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.47M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 11.34%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morgenfeld Todd R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morgenfeld Todd R sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $32.58 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19000.0 shares.

Urban Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Marein-Efron Melanie (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $31.24 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the URBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, Hayne Azeez (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 16,116 shares at an average price of $26.25 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 44.91% up over the past 12 months and Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is -2.88% lower over the same period. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -7.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.