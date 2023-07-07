Who is the Top Investor In Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -9.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.86 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $76.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.06% off the consensus price target high of $103.72 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 89.88% higher than the price target low of $71.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.20, the stock is 0.37% and 13.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 1.67% off its SMA200. CD registered -12.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.64.

The stock witnessed a 19.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.98%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $700.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.68. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.15% and -21.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.90% this year

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 372.02M, and float is at 200.58M with Short Float at 2.84%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 29.83% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 13.09% higher over the same period. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -27.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.