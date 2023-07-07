Who is the Top Investor In Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL)?

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: FIHL) is 6.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.60 and a high of $14.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIHL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64%.

Currently trading at $13.77, the stock is 3.03% and 3.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock 3.03% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $3.25B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.29% and -1.64% from its 52-week high.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Analyst Forecasts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.49M, and Short Float at -.