Who is the Top Investor In Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is 10.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.54 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWNK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.77, the stock is -3.93% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 0.11% off its SMA200. TWNK registered 15.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.17.

The stock witnessed a -3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.76%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.17 and Fwd P/E is 20.34. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.59% and -14.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hostess Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.55M, and float is at 131.88M with Short Float at 3.19%.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 28 times.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) that is 10.14% higher over the same period.